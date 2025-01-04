Diri mourns Bayelsa traditional ruler killed in auto crash

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed sadness over the fatal accident that claimed the life of the Amananaowei (paramount ruler) of Ofoni Federated Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, HRH Auditor Onakpohor, on Friday.

The incident occurred along the Sagbama-Ekeremor road as the vehicle conveying HRH Onakpohor and about 12 other traditional rulers somersaulted and skidded off the road into the bush around Sagbama community.

The occupants of the vehicle were rescued and taken to the Sagbama General Hospital where the injured were administered first aid while those with more serious injuries were stabilised and transferred to the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri.

The Ofoni monarch was part of the Bayelsa West delegation on the convoy of the Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, on a New Year visit to Governor Diri at his country home in Sampou.

Governor Diri’s spokesman, Daniel Alabrah in a statement on Saturday, stated that immediately the governor was informed about the incident and loss of life, he directed that the visitation be cancelled.

He said: “Governor Diri has been briefed by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who also hails from Ofoni, and on behalf of the state government expresses sincere condolences to the paramount ruler’s family and the people of Ofoni Federated Community.

“He also extends his sympathies and that of the government to the other victims of the accident and their families just as he prays for their quick recovery.

“The governor equally commiserates with his predecessor, Senator Dickson, who was leader of the delegation.”