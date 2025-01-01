Diri denies rift with Dickson, warns against politics of bitterness

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has dispelled the rumoured rift between him and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), saying he cannot fight the former governor whom God used to install him as incumbent governor.

He also urged politicians in the state to eschew bitterness and divisive tendencies.

Speaking when he led a large delegation, including his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to the country home of the former governor, Dickson in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area for a yuletide visit, Diri recalled how Dickson was instrumental to his emergence as governor, and pledged to continue to work with him to develop the state.

The Bayelsa governor in a statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, decried the level of rumour mongering in the state, noting that the visit would put to rest speculations about rift between him and Dickson, whom he described as his boss.

Diri said, “In the state’s political turf, there is too much bitterness and I believe this visit will reduce that.

Anybody interested in political office should eschew bitterness. It is God that gives power but He uses men. As we all witnessed in this state, God used the immediate past governor to ensure that we took over from him.

“As governor, my decisions can never be perfect and might sometimes offend people, including you Sir. But if you call me, I can explain and give the other side of it. Sometimes, government even reverses its decisions when you know that what you have done is wrong.”

Earlier, Senator Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, said efforts by mischief makers to cause rancour between him and Diri had failed, and promised to work with the governor in the interest of the state and its development.