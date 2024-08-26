Diphtheria outbreak: 3 children confirmed dead in Zaria

A health team from the Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board and representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed the death of three children…

A health team from the Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board and representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed the death of three children due to a suspected diphtheria outbreak in Tukur Tukur settlement in Zaria LGA.

The team, led by Dr Bello Yusuf Jamo, the executive secretary of the board, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the area.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Dr Jamo noted that this was the first reported diphtheria outbreak in the 13 wards of Zaria LGA since a routine vaccination exercise conducted two months ago.

Dr Jamo attributed the outbreak to non-compliance with the diphtheria vaccination during the previous exercise.

He said, “According to our records, Tukur Tukur settlement had the highest rejection rate of the vaccine during the routine exercise.”

Dr Jamo met with ward leaders, religious leaders and other community figures, urging them to intensify sensitisation campaigns to encourage vaccination.

He immediately directed the vaccination of all children in the affected area, with over 1,000 children vaccinated.

He also ordered the continuation of the vaccination campaign for the next one week in both the settlement and neighbouring areas to prevent the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Abdullahi Sule, health secretary of the local council, said one of the victims died at home, while the other two died after being rushed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital ABUTH, Shika, Zaria.