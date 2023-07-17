Diphtheria: Ondo Govt Alert Residents, Calls For Vigilance

The Ondo state government has alerted residents on avoiding diphtheria, saying everyone is at risk of being infected with the disease. In a statement issued…

The Ondo state government has alerted residents on avoiding diphtheria, saying everyone is at risk of being infected with the disease.

In a statement issued on Monday in Akure, the state capital, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on health, Dayo Faduyile, said the viral disease is a life-threatening infection caused by bacteria.

According to him, the disease is usually caused by a bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

He listed the signs and symptoms of the disease to include sore throats, which can be mild or severe, scratchy and painful, with a thick grey or white membrane that covers the back of the throat and tonsils.

While noting that diphtheria also causes damage to the respiratory system, heart, skin and other organs, Mr Faduyile warned that the disease is most common especially among children under five years and adults above 60 years.

He added that death is more pronounced in children below five years and 40 years old adults.

“Some other symptoms are general weakness and fatigue and hoarseness or changes in voice when it affects the vocal cords” the governor’s aide said.

Highlighting the prevention of the disease, Mr Faduyile disclosed that the disease can be primarily prevented through vaccination most especially for children and booster doses for adults.

He, however, cautioned the residents of the state to always engage in the practice of good hygiene and also avoid crowded areas.

“Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Throw used tissue into the covered dustbin immediately, avoid close contact with sick persons and do not share personal items with another person.”

