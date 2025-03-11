Diphtheria: Lagos to vaccinate King’s College Lagos students

The Lagos State Government has announced an emergency vaccination exercise for students of King’s College, Lagos, following an outbreak of diphtheria disease in the school.
The government said the exercise would be conducted on March 11 through its Ministry of Health at the College’s Annex, Victoria Island.
This was disclosed in a statement by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director, Public Affairs in the ministry, on Monday.
The government said the proactive measure was part of an urgent response to curb the spread of the disease and protect public health. (NAN)
