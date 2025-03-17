Diphtheria has killed 1,269 Nigerians—will the authorities act?

A silent but deadly health crisis is unfolding in Nigeria. Since 2022, diphtheria has claimed 1,269 lives across 18 states, with a staggering 24,804 confirmed cases recorded as of January 26, 2025, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Yet, despite this alarming death toll, the response from the authorities has been sluggish, exposing gaps in Nigeria’s public health system.

The latest tragedy hit King’s College, Lagos, a prestigious secondary school, where a 12-year-old student died after contracting diphtheria.

SPONSOR AD

The boy developed symptoms on February 22, 2025, and was promptly taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he received antibiotics and a full dose of diphtheria antitoxin. But complications set in—myocarditis, a severe inflammation of the heart, led to his tragic death on March 6, 2025.

In the wake of his passing, 34 close contacts were identified, with 14 developing symptoms and requiring hospitalisation.

This outbreak in Lagos, though isolated, is a stark reminder of how diphtheria continues to spread, exposing weaknesses in vaccination coverage and disease surveillance.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It primarily affects the nose and throat, releasing toxins that can block airways, damage the heart, and cause neurological complications.

Key symptoms include, severe sore throat, fever, swollen neck (“bull neck”), difficulty breathing, and thick, grayish-white patches in the throat

The disease spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also be contracted from contaminated surfaces, making crowded schools and public spaces potential hotspots.

Despite diphtheria being preventable through vaccines, Nigeria continues to record alarming death tolls. Experts point to three critical failures fueling the crisis:

Poor vaccination coverage: Many children miss out on the DTaP vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Some states have alarmingly low immunisation rates, leaving children vulnerable. Weak disease surveillance: Health officials are often slow to detect outbreaks, allowing infections to spread before containment measures begin. Inadequate public awareness: Many parents are unaware of diphtheria’s symptoms or the urgent need for vaccination, leading to delayed hospital visits.

The Lagos outbreak is a wake-up call, and government authorities must act decisively to prevent more deaths. Immediate steps should include:

Aggressive vaccination drives: The government must launch nationwide immunisation campaigns, especially in high-risk areas.

Stronger surveillance: Early detection is key. Health agencies must track and respond to new cases swiftly.

Public health awareness: Schools, religious centres, and media platforms should be used to educate Nigerians on diphtheria symptoms and prevention.

While the government must take the lead, individuals and families also have a role to play in stopping diphtheria:

Ensure children receive routine vaccinations and booster shots.

Maintain good hygiene practices, including handwashing.

Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms appear.

Nigeria cannot afford to treat diphtheria as just another health crisis—it is a preventable disease that should not be claiming lives in 2025. The King’s College case is just one tragedy among hundreds of avoidable deaths. The question remains: Will authorities act before more lives are lost?

Maimuna Katuka Aliyu wrote via [email protected]