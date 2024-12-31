Dimitrov eases into Brisbane second round

Defending champion Grigor Dimitrov eased into round two of the Brisbane International with a hard-fought win over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Monday, but Holger Rune crashed to defeat.

Bulgaria’s second seed Dimitrov has a great track record in the city, winning the title twice, as well as making the final in 2013.

His 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory over Germany’s Hanfmann was his 24th in Brisbane, more than any other player.

Yet he has flown under the radar this year due to the presence of former world No 1 Novak Djokovic and the comeback of mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios.