Dimeji Lawal scolds Nigerian fans calling for Eguavoen’s head

Former international Dimeji Lawal has criticized Nigerian fans for demanding the dismissal of interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen following recent lacklustre performances.

In a Facebook post, the Shooting Stars General Manager questioned why Nigerian fans consistently call for a foreign manager whenever the national team struggles, suggesting that their preference for anything “foreign” reflects a lack of genuine support.

This follows Nigeria’s disappointing 2-1 loss to Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday. Although the Eagles had already qualified for the tournament, they were expected to secure a win to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note.

However, their uninspiring performance led to widespread calls for Eguavoen’s sacking and the hiring of a foreign coach as his replacement.

“If we actually needs oyinbo Manager, after yesterday’s game, it’s obvious we are in need of a white president, a white NFF chairman, white only football analysts, oyinbos commentators, white sports writers, white sports newscasts, white media houses CNN,BBC, EUROSPORTS.

“I keep wondering where these non-making sense agitations are coming from after each game, our mentality of self-entitlement can be nauseating. When are we going to give these coaches peace of mind? The acclaimed best manager in the world Guardiola has not won a single match in his last 4 games, that’s football, but if it’s here in Nigeria by now we will be searching for Japanese or Chinese manager to take over.

“Our mental slavery by white men should by now been a thing of the past, Austin few weeks defeated Bonfree Jo a White man, but we have forgotten quickly. Why do we always think changing of a manager after every loss is the best answer to progression?

“Three or four of our best legs pulled out before the game, now we are calling for the coaches’ heads? Mtcheeēw, Haba, solutions to problems is not by cutting the head every time I beg. Nigerian Coaches deserved some respect too,” he declared.