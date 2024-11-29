Dikko’s clear vision good for Nigerian sports – Amos Adamu

A former Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Amos Adamu, has said the appointment of Malam Shehu Dikko as the new chairman of the NSC will yield positive results in no distant future because his vision is what is needed to transform sports in Nigeria.

The former Executive Committee member of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) passed a vote of confidence on Dikko during a courtesy visit to him in Abuja.

Dr. Adamu said President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Dikko to lead Nigerian sports at this time is a bold step in the right direction.

SPONSOR AD

He opined that despite the multifaceted challenges that have hindered the growth of sports, the new chairman who has received the overwhelming acceptance of all stakeholders will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the sector.

The elder statesman said: “The appointment of Shehu Dikko is an indication that the much needed rebirth in Nigerian sports is around the corner.

“As a matter of fact, he is an outstanding choice for this vital role. The president made an excellent choice because Dikko brings a wealth of experience and clear vision for the future of sports in Nigeria.”

Dr. Adamu, therefore, called on all genuine stakeholders in Nigeria to give Dikko all the necessary support to transform the sports sector.

He said the NSC chairman who is enthusiastic will achieve little or nothing if all the relevant hands are not on the deck.

“I appeal to all stakeholders to fully support him as he embarks on this important mission to reset and upscale the sports industry in Nigeria.

“Moreover, some of us are still around and won’t hesitate to share our experiences with him anytime he calls on us,” said the former president of the Organising Committee for the 8th All Africa Games (COJA) in Abuja.