Dikko, Amadu congratulate Flying Eagles on WAFU B U20 success

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has congratulated the Nigeria U20 Team, the Flying Eagles, on their recent victory in the WAFU B tournament in Togo.

The Nigerian team defeated their eternal rival Ghana 2-1 in the final on Wednesday to successfully defend the title they won two years ago in Niger Republic.

Dikko described the team’s success as a “welcome gift” for Nigerian sports and an encouraging step forward in the team’s journey.

He emphasized the importance of the win, noting that it sets a positive tone as the Flying Eagles prepare for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON), with hopes of securing a place in the U-20 World Cup.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports Hon. Kabiru Amadu has congratulated the team for making the nation proud.

The Lawmaker who represents Gusau/Tsafe Federal constituency of Zamfara State said “This is a very good win for Nigeria at this point and I want to specially commend the boys for making the country proud.

“The boys really showed the true Nigerian spirit of resilience throughout the tournament, especially after losing their first game against Burkina Faso.

“They bounced back from the brink of elimination after the first game and went on to emerge champions and that is highly commendable, from both the coaching crew and the players.

“I am even more excited that the success is coming at a time, Nigeria sports is witnessing a rebirth with the establishment of the National Sports Commission.”

Similarly, Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) Chairman, Hajji Olawale Liameed Gafar has also congratulated the team for winning the trophy.

According to him, the victory means a lot to the nation especially at this point of the nation’s march towards becoming a reference point in the continent especially in football.

The Flying Eagles have now qualified for the 2025 AFCON U20 Championship in South Africa alongside the losing finalist, Ghana.