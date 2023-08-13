Digital Transformation: Abia extends deadline for verification of staff

The Abia State Government has granted five days extension as a mop-up period to civil servants in the ministries who were unable to complete their…

The Abia State Government has granted five days extension as a mop-up period to civil servants in the ministries who were unable to complete their verification or access the portal in the ongoing verification exercise in the state.

According to the State Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, the extension begins from August 11 to August 15, 2023.

“The verification exercise is in line with the initiative of Governor Alex Otti’s administration to bring all state, local government, parastatals, and state-owned tertiary institution workers including pensioners into one single database to forestall any irregularities in the administration of both human resource and payroll processes in the state.”

“The affected civil servants are enjoined to avail themselves of the opportunity by logging in to the online verification portal www.abia.live and uploading the following documents: (i) First School Leaving Certificate (ii) Letter of First Appointment/Notification of Appointment [Gen. 69c] (iii) Confirmation of appointment (iv) Last Promotion [Gen. 35] (v) Evidence of Age [Birth Certificate/Age Declaration] (vi) All Academic Qualifications (vii) Evidence of change of name, where necessary.

“Thereafter, they are expected to print two (2) copies of the online particulars which are requested for the physical verification exercise on the scheduled dates,” the statement added.

