Digital connectivity plays huge role in driving economic development – WATRA

The West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has said the recent disruptions to Internet and telecommunications services across West Africa highlights the urgent need for enhanced resilience in submarine cable systems across the region.

WATRA’s Executive Secretary, Mr Aliyu Aboki, said this while speaking with journalists on his recent appointment as a member of the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience.

He said his appointment would bolster the resilience of submarine telecommunication cables.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reports that the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience, established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), aims to strengthen the resilience of submarine telecommunication cables that form the backbone of global digital connectivity.

Submarine cables carry the majority of the world’s Internet traffic, enable essential global services, including commerce, financial transactions, government operations, digital health, and education.

But Aboki said enhancing submarine cables resilience is critical for ensuring continuity in a digitally connected world.

Speaking further, the WATRA scribe stated: “The recent disruptions to telecommunications services across West Africa, caused by damage to vital submarine cables, underscore the fragility of our digital infrastructure. These incidents, which affected countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Liberia, resulted in significant connectivity issues and highlighted the urgent need for enhanced resilience in our submarine cable systems.

“As Executive Secretary of WATRA, I have witnessed firsthand the critical role that secure and reliable digital connectivity plays in driving economic development, supporting government operations, and enabling access to essential services across the region.

“This appointment to the International Advisory Body on Submarine Cable Resilience presents an opportunity to strengthen global collaboration and bring the perspectives of West Africa to the forefront of discussions on protecting these crucial infrastructures.

“It is vital that we work together with other experts and stakeholders to develop strategies that ensure submarine cables are more resilient to disruptions, safeguarding the continuity of services that are fundamental to the global digital economy.”

Aboki’s inclusion in the high-level International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience comes at a critical time when disruptions to digital connectivity in West Africa have highlighted the urgent need to safeguard vital telecommunications infrastructure, Daily Trust can report.

The Advisory Body brings together 40 global leaders, including Ministers, Heads of Regulatory Authorities, industry executives, and experts. Co-chaired by H.E. Minister Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and Prof. Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of Portugal (ANACOM), the group will work to develop strategies that enhance the security and resilience of submarine cable infrastructure worldwide.