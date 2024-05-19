Diddy Apologises amid outrage Over Viral assault Video

American rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has tendered an apology following the viral video that surfaced showing how he physically assaulted his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie”…

Combs said he took full responsibility for his actions, adding that he was “disgusted” and had to seek therapeutic assistance.

CNN, last week, published footage of the 54-year-old music star who was in a towel in a hotel and attacked his ex-girlfriend singer in the hallway of a hotel.

Combs ran towards Ventura when she was about to use an elevator, and beat and kicked her while she fell on the floor.

At some point after he was leaving, he came back and seemed to drag her on the floor.

The video corroborated the allegations detailed in Ventura’s 37-page complaint that she was being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old dancer in the court document said it happened, “In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles…”

Reacting to the video which has generated outrage around the globe, Combs made a video of himself apologising for his behaviour.

In the video which was shared on his Instagram page, Diddy said he is truly sorry for his action though it is inexcusable.

He said, ‘’It is so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was fucked up. I hit rock bottom. I make no excuses.

“My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted! I was disgusted then when I did it and I am disgusted now.

“I went out and I sought professional help. I had to go into therapy, into rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I am so sorry. I am committed to being a better man each and every day. I am not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry.”