✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Entertainment

Diddy Apologises amid outrage Over Viral assault Video

American rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has tendered an apology following the viral video that surfaced showing how he physically assaulted his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie”…

diddy
diddy

American rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has tendered an apology following the viral video that surfaced showing how he physically assaulted his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Combs said he took full responsibility for his actions, adding that he was “disgusted” and had to seek therapeutic assistance.

CNN, last week, published footage of the 54-year-old music star who was in a towel in a hotel and attacked his ex-girlfriend singer in the hallway of a hotel.

Combs ran towards Ventura when she was about to use an elevator, and beat and kicked her while she fell on the floor.

At some point after he was leaving, he came back and seemed to drag her on the floor.

The video corroborated the allegations detailed in Ventura’s 37-page complaint that she was being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old dancer in the court document said it happened, “In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles…”

Reacting to the video which has generated outrage around the globe, Combs made a video of himself apologising for his behaviour.

In the video which was shared on his Instagram page, Diddy said he is truly sorry for his action though it is inexcusable.

He said, ‘’It is so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was fucked up. I hit rock bottom. I make no excuses.

“My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted! I was disgusted then when I did it and I am disgusted now.

“I went out and I sought professional help. I had to go into therapy, into rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I am so sorry. I am committed to being a better man each and every day. I am not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories