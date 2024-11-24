Diaspora Group Petitions Tinubu Over Demolition of Lagos Estate

A group of Nigerians in the diaspora has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seeking intervention in a dispute over the demolition of WinHomes Estate in Okun Ajah, Lagos State.

The estate, developed by WinHomes Global Services Ltd, was allegedly demolished by officials of the Ministry of Works, led by Engr. David Umahi, without notice or compensation.

The petition, signed by Dr. Olubokun-Basorun, Engr. Femi Adekoya; Dr. Arinze Onwumelu; and Dr. Kimberly Stark, on behalf of the diaspora group, expressed their shock and disappointment at the demolition of their properties.

SPONSOR AD

They noted that they had conducted thorough due diligence and obtained all necessary documents, including a certificate of occupancy, governor’s consent, and clearance from the coastal road right of way.

“We were taken aback, when without notice, officials of the Ministry of Works, superintended by Engr. David Umahi did the unimaginable by destroying the properties in an isolated attack on the investments, and sweat of Nigerians in the diaspora without any form of engagement or legal notification”, the letter read.

The investors questioned the motives behind the demolition, citing allegations of bribery and corruption involving the Ministry of Works and the diversion of the coastal road alignment. They alleged that the original alignment, as gazetted in 2006, was altered to favor certain interests, resulting in the destruction of their properties.

“We recently learnt of an allegation that Ocean Bay estate residents paid a substantial amount to the ministry officials to divert the coastal road, thus avoiding the demolition of their properties which violated the original alignment and diverted into the property of law abiding citizens of Winhomes estate that has done all their due diligence and has all the documentation issued by Lagos State Government.

They brought to the Minister’s attention about this and the seven pending legal cases against the Ministry of Works around Okun Ajah. Despite this, he remained unresponsive and hired lawyers and SANS that will defend the ministry.

To our astonishment on the Sth of October 2024, the Ministry of Works officials, accompanied by military personnel and Lagos state Taskforce officials, stormed our site and demolished Winhomes property, assaulted their personnel onsite confiscated their phones and proceeded to remove essential building materials worth Hundreds of millions of naira claiming they had order from above to do so. This isolated attack and vendetta raises the many questions..”, they added.

The petitioners also alleged that the Ministry of Works ignored their appeals to revert to the original alignment, despite evidence showing that the MTN and 2Africa cables are not located in Okun Ajah, as claimed by the ministry.”

“Why did the Minister consent to using the 2006 gazette alignment as the right path in a bid to save the cables in his second stakeholders meeting and later did otherwise?” they said.

The group urged President Tinubu to intervene and address the “injustice” and ensure that the Ministry of Works is held accountable for its actions. They also requested compensation for their losses and a reversal of the coastal road alignment to its original path.

“The actions of the Ministry of Works are deeply troubling and requires immediate investigation and accountability by relevant authorities. The recent panel setup authorized by the Presidency for the Ministry of environment to investigate the environmental impact assessment of the new diversion by the ministry of works faulted the diversion of the coastal road around Okun Ajah as it did not take into consideration expert opinions and the ecological aspect which could mitigate the community from the current erosion. Furthermore, the panel noted that technical reasons were not given for the diversion of the coastal road into the community.”

“Mr President kindly disregard the misleading information that MTN, 2 African Marine cable passed through the gazzeted alignment in Okun Ajah because they also appealed to the minister to go back to the original 2006 alignment during the stakeholder meeting.

“As diasporan organisation, we humbly seek your intervention because the lawbreakers cannot be spared at the expense of law-abiding citizens of Nigeria”, the letter read.