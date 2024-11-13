DIA to adopt AI in intelligence gathering

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) said it will adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in gathering intelligence.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, said this in Abuja during the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Annual Conference 2024.

He said, “No doubt, much still has to be done, as the current and emerging threats are complex and multifaceted. This is coupled with those emanating from the Sahel Region, as well as the resurgence of coups and climate change challenges across the West African subregion and Africa in general.

SPONSOR AD

“The scenario is further exacerbated by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war and the complex matrix of the Israeli/Hamas/Hezbollah and Iranian crises. However, in all, our mission is clear, and that is, to provide timely, relevant, and accurate intelligence to support Nigeria’s defence and security objectives.

“Therefore, we understand the gravity of the moment and the demands of our time, and we are determined that we will deliver on our mandate. These challenges may be our present, but, they do not have to be our future.”

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said he was pleased that the agency is integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and human analytics into its operations.

“These innovations will help process massive data sets and identify patterns that might otherwise remain undetected. This is the future of intelligence, which is the one that empowers us to respond more effectively to emerging security threats,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the conference “Exploring the Role of Technology, and Strengthening National and Regional Security”, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, emphasised the importance of intelligence in the present national security landscape, which he said has become increasingly complex.

He said, “In an increasingly complex world marked by rapid advancement in technology, state and non-state actors are leveraging tools in ways that challenge our tradition’s understanding of security.

“Therefore, for any country’s defence strategy to succeed, it must recognise the critical role of technology. I therefore charge our Defence Attaché and Advisers to utilise technology ethically in your diplomatic engagement within the confines of international law.”