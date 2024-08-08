DHQ to W/African military chiefs: Reject undemocratic change of govt

The Defence Headquarters, on Wednesday charged all the Chiefs of Defence Staff of the West African sub-region to reject what he described as “undemocratic change…

The Defence Headquarters, on Wednesday charged all the Chiefs of Defence Staff of the West African sub-region to reject what he described as “undemocratic change of government” and uphold democracy in their respective countries.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said change of government by undemocratic means will have unintended consequences and threaten democratic values in the sub-region.

Musa, who is the chairman of the Committee of ECOWAS chiefs of defence staff, said this during a meeting of Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that was held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the threat of a military takeover of the government by the military must be totally discouraged, adding that it negates the core responsibilities of the military profession.

He said, “Recent challenges like the military coup in some countries in the region have had unintended consequences and have threatened our collective democratic values.

“This threat must be destroyed as it negates our core responsibilities as military professionals. Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to emphasise that, as democratic countries, we in the military must uphold democratic values in line with our various constitutions.”

Musa noted that the meeting would prevent coups and ensure peace and sustainable development for citizens in West Africa.

He said, “I am also optimistic that this meeting will assist us in preventing such abnormalities while strengthening our collective resolve to bring about peace and sustainable development to our people.

“Accordingly, the complexity of this meeting demands that we leverage our collective efforts, share intelligence, and coordinate our efforts across borders if we must solve these challenges.

“Thus, collaboration is paramount and I encourage you to address both the root causes and symptoms of this security in our region. It is on this premise that the agenda for this meeting was carefully crafted to focus on critical areas and build in for our previous engagements.

“Some of these critical areas include the proposed Air Force Security Support Mission in Sierra Leone and the activation of the Air Force Standby Force against terrorism.

“Other issues are in line for deliberations are the development of the Air Force Logistics Depot in Sierra Leone and Air Force Peace Support Operations. As we embark on today’s discussions, I must remind us all that your insights and experiences are paramount to support our shared mission.”

The defence chief said terrorism, insurgency, organised crime, violence, unconstitutional takeover of government and threatened national security had also undermined the socio-economic development of the entire region.

He said, “Your presence here reflects a shared commitment and dedication towards living in a sustainable environment for the safety and well-being of our people.

“It demonstrates a collective drive to address the various community threats affecting the region through deliberate and concerted collaborative efforts. As leaders in our respective armed forces, we are all aware of the threats that confront our nations and regions.

“These threats include terrorism, insurgency, organised crime, violence, education, and recently, unconstitutional takeover of government and national politics. These challenges not only threaten our national security but also undermine the social fabric and socio-economic development of the entire region.”