Develop teachers to safeguard the nation’s future – UBEC boss

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has called on the government and other stakeholders to collectively focus on improving the welfare of teachers to secure the country’s future.

Bobboyi made this appeal during a keynote address at a six-day training for School Support Officers (SSOs) on SMASSE (Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education) and Jolly Phonics, organised by the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for teachers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He emphasised the critical role of teachers in the educational ecosystem, stating, “Teachers are fundamental to our education system. We must ensure they possess the necessary competence to foster a robust educational framework that nurtures our children, who are the future of our country. Without a strong focus on developing our teachers, we risk compromising the future of our nation.”

Bobboyi highlighted the example of countries like Singapore, which prioritise teachers by offering them the highest salaries. He warned that neglecting teachers equates to neglecting future generations. “We must resist this neglect. Our country cannot progress until we secure the future of our teachers so they can, in turn, develop future generations.”

Yusuf Kabir, the Executive Chairman of Kano SUBEB, echoed Bobboyi’s sentiments, noting that the board is actively working to restore the education system’s lost glory. Kabir reported that the board has purchased new teaching and learning materials and is committed to regular school monitoring to enhance educational quality.