✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Develop teachers to safeguard the nation’s future – UBEC boss

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has called on the government and other stakeholders to collectively focus on…

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has called on the government and other stakeholders to collectively focus on improving the welfare of teachers to secure the country’s future.

Bobboyi made this appeal during a keynote address at a six-day training for School Support Officers (SSOs) on SMASSE (Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education) and Jolly Phonics, organised by the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for teachers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He emphasised the critical role of teachers in the educational ecosystem, stating, “Teachers are fundamental to our education system. We must ensure they possess the necessary competence to foster a robust educational framework that nurtures our children, who are the future of our country. Without a strong focus on developing our teachers, we risk compromising the future of our nation.”

Bobboyi highlighted the example of countries like Singapore, which prioritise teachers by offering them the highest salaries. He warned that neglecting teachers equates to neglecting future generations. “We must resist this neglect. Our country cannot progress until we secure the future of our teachers so they can, in turn, develop future generations.”

Yusuf Kabir, the Executive Chairman of Kano SUBEB, echoed Bobboyi’s sentiments, noting that the board is actively working to restore the education system’s lost glory. Kabir reported that the board has purchased new teaching and learning materials and is committed to regular school monitoring to enhance educational quality.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories