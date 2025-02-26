Detention: ‘The matter isn’t settled’, Falana mulls fresh suit against IBB

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has said he would sue former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, for illegally detaining him during the IBB must go protest.

Falana stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said the matter had been brought to life by IBB’s recent revelation on the annulment of the June 12.

SPONSOR AD

Falana said, “During the popular IBB must go campaign we were arrested in Lagos and brought to FCT and we were detained in Kuje Prison in 1992, Chief Fawahemi went to court on our behalf. He, too, was arrested for going to court on our behalf and was brought to Kuje Prison.

“The vehicle that was taken us to prison maneuvered and we found out selves at the Geagwalada Chief magistrate court where we were charged with treasonable felony, of course they brought the then NASS President to join us.

‘Since we had not access to our lawyer, the late Gani Fawehimi and I decided to defend our internal colleagues. We turned out arraignment to the trial of the junta.

“IBB postponed the terminal date of his transition which we were fighting, which means that there was no basis for out detention and the massive infringement on our human rights. Because when you keep me in Kuje prison, you deny me my right to liberty, my freedom of movement. You also violate my to choose the government of my country.

“The matter is not settled because the man who did it has come out to day I did it wrongly. I am going to challenge the malicious prosecution – my malicious prosecution and that of my colleagues. He has brought the mater to life by his recent revelation.”