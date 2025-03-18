Despite ransom payment, kidnappers yet to release Gen Tsiga

Retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, who was kidnapped alongside nine other residents on February 5 from Tsiga town in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, remains in captivity 40 days after his abduction.

Tsiga is a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Daily Trust learnt that his captors still hold him despite receiving a huge amount of money as ransom.

SPONSOR AD

A close family source revealed that the kidnappers initially remained silent for a week after receiving the ransom, but later contacted the family and allowed the general to speak with them over the phone.

“For reasons I cannot disclose, I won’t reveal the amount paid or their demands, but I assure you it was a significant sum. Unfortunately, they have failed to honour their part of the agreement.

“After a week, they contacted us and let the general speak, but they still haven’t released him and are now asking for more money,” the source said.

The kidnappers had initially demanded N250 million for Tsiga’s release, and negotiations have continued with the ransom amount being increased several times.

It is believed that the general has been moved to a new location.

Both the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Katsina Elders Forum (KEF) have called on the federal government and Nigerian military to intensify efforts to secure the general’s release unharmed, along with other captives.