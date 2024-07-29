Despite concrete evidence, Niger govt denies hardship protest

The Niger State Government has denied that some youths trooped to the streets of Suleja to protest the ongoing cost of living crisis in Nigeria. …

Daily Trust had reported how the protesters, on Monday morning, wielded placards such as ‘Enough is Enough’; ‘Stop Anti-Masses Policies’; ‘We Are Not Slaves In Our Country’; ‘Hardship Is Unbearable’, ‘Fuel Subsidy Must Be Back’, among others.

The protesters marched on the streets as they chanted anti-government songs.

Our correspondent caught up with some of the protesters on Abuja-Kaduna expressway axis of Suleja and attempted to speak with them but they declined.

But in a statement, Aisha Wakaso, Special Adviser on Print Media to Governor Mohammed Bago said there was no protest in the state.

The statement, titled, ‘Niger State Government Dismisses False Reports of Protests, Urges Residents to Continue Daily Activities Without Fear’ read in part: “The Niger State Government firmly dismisses recent online reports by a media platform claiming that protests have commenced on the Abuja-Kaduna road in Niger State.

“We assure all residents that these reports are unfounded and that no such protests have taken place in the state.

“The Chairman of Suleja Local Government, Ishaku Bawa Naibi, has confirmed that no protests occurred in his jurisdiction. Additionally, security reports from the area corroborate this statement, indicating that there have been no disruptions or demonstrations in the State.

“We call on all law-abiding citizens to continue their legitimate business without fear of harassment or intimidation. The Niger State Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.”