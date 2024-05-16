Despite oppositions, FEC approves Lagos-Calabar coaster highway second section for N1.6trn

The Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, has approved the construction of section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway for N1.6 trillion, despite…

The Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, has approved the construction of section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway for N1.6 trillion, despite criticism and opposition from prominent figures.

The approval is part of a broader initiative involving 21 infrastructure projects and policy measures aimed at boosting the economy, facilitating investments, and improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to President Tinubu.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal road project, spanning 700 kilometres and passing through several coastal states, has faced controversy, particularly regarding the awarding of contracts and the impact on local communities and businesses.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised the lack of competitive bidding and transparency in awarding the contract to Hitech Construction Company Limited, which allegedly involves President Tinubu’s son Seyi on the board of the firm.

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi highlighted concerns about numerous uncompleted roads across the country, cautioning against embarking on another massive project that might take decades to complete and could worsen the issue of abandoned projects.

The ongoing construction has led to the demolition of buildings in Lagos State, including the Landmark Resort and Beach, affecting businesses and communities along the coastal line.

Affected communities in Lagos have raised objections to the project’s re-alignment, which they argue threatens their existence.

Chief Saheed Ologunro of Okun-Ajah community in Eti-Osa LGA of Lagos State, appealed to the federal government to maintain the initial Lagos-Calabar coastal plan designed by the state government in 2006, saying the new alignment negated it.

In response to growing scrutiny, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, expressed readiness to face a House of Representatives probe and assured transparency in the project’s execution, stating that due process and required approvals were obtained.