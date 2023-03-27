Despite losing election, Aduda embarks on oversight projects

The Senate’s Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda, at the weekend, embarked on an inspection tour of some ongoing and completed constituency projects in the FCT.…

The tour came a few weeks after the February 25 senatorial election in the FCT in which PDP’s Aduda lost to Ireti Heeba Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP).

Despite the outcome of the poll, Aduda, a three-term senator, inspected projects in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Councils (AMAC) over the weekend.

Some of the projects inspected are the N1.4bn Global Suite Road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari, internal roads in Gbazango, Kubwa and Byhazin in Kubwa, N1.4bn VIO-Police Station-Hospital Road in Nyanya, multipurpose town hall, youth and sports centre and several other roads in Bwari and AMAC.

They projects are being executed through the Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP), also known as constituency projects, facilitated by Senator Aduda.

Speaking to reporters on why he embarked on the inspection tour after the election, Aduda said he did so for posterity and to knock off the claims in some quarters that he had failed to give quality representation to FCT residents in the National Assembly since his 20 years of being in the parliament.

He said, “I want to be remembered for being very modest about some of my achievements, which are infrastructural development.

“I have also realised that sometimes if you don’t say what you are doing, people will not know except the immediate benefitting communities.”

The senator also spoke on the benefits of re-electing lawmaker overtime, saying, “The more a person gets re-elected into the National Assembly, the more he or she garners experience and needed contacts for facilitation of development-driven projects to his or her constituency as I have done for the people of the FCT within the last 20 years.”