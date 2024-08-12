Despite evidence, police claim no casualty recorded during Kano protests

There was no single death recorded in Kano State during the #EndBadGovernance protest, according to the police. Commissioner of Police in Kano, Salman-Dogo Garba, said…

Commissioner of Police in Kano, Salman-Dogo Garba, said this during a press conference where suspects were paraded on Monday.

He said, “Going by the records, so far, we are not aware of any casualties recorded.”

Daily Trust reported how more that five persons were killed during the protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums in some instances.

Families of deceased persons are still mourning their loved ones who were said to be killed by bullets during the protest.

Garba added, “Aftermath of these events resulted in the arrest of 873 suspects and recovery of a large quantity of exhibits. The command arrest and prosecute 600 suspects for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, riot, theft, mischief, and arson.

“Arrest and prosecution of 150 suspects for violating the curfew enforced by the Kano State Government. Arrest of an additional six suspects linked with masterminding the destruction, setting ablaze and looting of the Kano Printing Press (KPP) are undergoing investigation. Arrest and transfer of 76 suspects flying Russian flags, including a foreigner to Force Headquarters, Abuja for discreet investigation on charges of sedition.

“Arrest of 41 suspects for other major crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft and recovery of two AK-47 Exhibit Rifles and other substantial properties looted by the hoodlums at Audu Baku Secretariat NCC Office, High Court Complexes, Kano Printing Press (KPP), Super Markets.”

He added that despite the challenges posed by the recent protest, the command has succeeded in the arrest of two suspected kidnappers, five suspected armed robbers, eight suspected car thieves, two human trafficking suspects, one notorious drug dealer and 23 suspected thugs.

The command also rescued 13 trafficking victims, recovered two AK-47 Rifles and one Beretta Pistol, 47 live ammunition eight motor vehicles and four sacks containing Exol Tablets.

Others are two Bajaj Boxer Motorcycles, 22 cows,15 sheep, and four donkeys.

He therefore reiterated that the Kano State Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and protecting the rights of citizens to peaceful protest.