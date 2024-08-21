Despite death of Sokoto monarch, bandits collect ransom to free his son

The son of Sokoto district head who died in captivity on Tuesday has been released after the payment of ransom. His elder brother, Surajo Isa,…

His elder brother, Surajo Isa, confirmed this to Daily Trust on Wednesday night.

He said the bandits collected N60 million and five motorcycles were given to bandits to secure their release.

“They came back from the bandits’ den around 8:30pm,” he said

He also confirmed that, their father who died in captivity was buried by his abductors.

“This is what our brother told us after his release,” he revealed.

Confirming the development, Hon. Aminu Boza, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, said Isa is currently receiving treatment at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

“Unfortunately, they have buried the remains of the late emir in the bush. We learnt that the Emir was buried in the morning.

“The late Emir’s son, Alhaji Kabir Isa is currently receiving treatment at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto. It’s unfortunate that the Emir would be seen again.”

Daily Trust had reported how the District Head of Gatawa in Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, was abducted alongside his son and brother 25 days ago.

However, news of his death broke on Wednesday. Multiple sources confirmed the development to our correspondent on Wednesday.

A resident of Gatawa, Mahe Mukhtar, said the death was confirmed by the office of the deceased and there was a condolence message from the member representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency on the death.

Cousin of the victim, who is the Magajin Garin Sabon Birni, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, also confirmed his death to our reporter.

“It is true that Sarkin is dead. He died yesterday around 5:53pm,” he said

According to him, a prominent traditional ruler in Shinkafi called and informed them about his death.

“The traditional ruler sent someone to the bandits’ den to further negotiate the release of the monarch, his son and brother.

“Upon arrival, he saw the dead body of Sarkin lying on the ground. He then isolated himself from the bandits and called the traditional ruler that no money should be sent because Sarkin is dead.

“Our brothers and one of our uncles were about to go and deliver the money as well as the motorcycles demanded by the bandits but the traditional ruler asked us not to let them go because our monarch is dead,” he said