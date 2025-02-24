Despite court order, PDP holds N/East zonal congress, elects new executives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted its North-East zonal congress in Bauchi State and elected new executives contrary.

Alhaji Babangida Modibbo Umar emerged as the new North-East Zonal Chairman on Saturday, despite a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja a day earlier restraining the party from proceeding with the elections.

Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, presiding over the case filed by Dr Nicholas E. Msheliza and two others against the PDP and its national leadership, had ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending further hearings on 25th February.

The court ruling, with suit No: FHC/ABJCS/298/2025, directed the PDP and its officials to show cause why the application to halt the congress should not be granted. It also warned against actions that could render the case meaningless.

However, the PDP went ahead with the congress on Saturday in preparation for its national convention. The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Architect Ruben Okoya, announced that all 22 positions were filled unopposed.

The congress, held at Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi, drew a large gathering of party delegates from across the North-East.

Dignitaries present included Acting PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, as well as the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, and Taraba states. Other attendees included Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Senator Hassan Dankombo, former Bauchi State governor, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu; and several National and State Assembly members.

Speaking at the event, Damagun described the peaceful conduct of the congress as a testament to the party’s unity and strength.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected zonal chairman, Babangida Modibbo Umar, thanked the delegates and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him. He takes over from Rev. Emmanuel Bovoa of Taraba State.