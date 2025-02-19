Despite court order, Ondo’s 33 LCDAs have come to stay – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has insisted that the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the state government have come to stay despite a court ruling nullifying them.

Recall that the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, signed the bill creating the 33 LCDAs from the existing 18 constitutionally recognised LGAs on September 9, 2023. The bill was presented to him by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

On June 21, 2024, Justice A. O. Adebusuoye ruled that the LCDAs were unlawfully created, stating that it was unconstitutional for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

SPONSOR AD

But speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected council chairmen in Akure on Tuesday, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the LCDAs.

“The 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) have come to stay. They are a creation of law to further bring government closer to the people of Ondo State,” he said.

“We have a collective duty to ensure their survival. At all times, they must enjoy mutual trust and inclusivity from the parent local governments,” he added.

The LCDAs’ creation had sparked controversy, with some communities protesting the delineation. The court had earlier advised the parties involved to seek a political resolution to the dispute.