Despite ceasefire, Israeli military kills Palestinian fighter in Gaza

In spite of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, several violent encounters have occurred involving armed or masked Palestinians, an Israeli military spokesman said late on Wednesday.

In one such encounter, a man was killed, with the military identifying him as a fighter for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In other cases, soldiers fired warning shots to keep masked suspects at a distance, the spokesman said.

SPONSOR AD

The army said it is determined to adhere to the ceasefire agreements while taking all necessary measures to protect its soldiers from potential threats.

It has urged Palestinians to steer clear of military personnel.In line with the agreed terms, Israeli troops on Wednesday withdrew their vehicles from Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The military released images showing a convoy of tanks leaving the area along the border fence.

(NAN)