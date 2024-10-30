Despite apology, police arraign rep who assaulted Bolt Driver

A magistrate court in Kuje, Abuja, has granted Alex Ikwechegh, member representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency, bail of N500,000, following an assault on an e-hailing driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

The lawmaker was arraigned Wednesday on a three-count charge bordering on assault and threat to life.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

SPONSOR AD

His counsel then made an oral application for his bail.

The magistrate, Abubakar Umar Sai’id, granted the application with the bail sum set at N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Sai’id said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He further ordered the sureties to provide utility bills as proof of residence.

The magistrate adjourned the case to November 8, 2024.

Ikwechegh was recently caught on camera assaulting a Bolt driver.

A viral video showed Ikwechegh slapping the driver who delivered an item to the lawmaker in his Abuja residence. The incident happened last Sunday evening.

Many Nigerians condemned the development as the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The lawmaker was later arrested and questioned by the police for the action for which he later apologised on Tuesday.