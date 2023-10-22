Desperate Peseiro forcing Uzoho to the river

Sometime last week, I interviewed a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, and he expressed utter shock and disappointment that while Nigerians are deeply worried over the goalkeeping crisis in the senior national team, Coach Jose Peseiro is unperturbed.

In fact, the Olympic gold medalist said he was disappointed that after the recent shambolic performance by the Super Eagles number one goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, the coach boldly criticised Nigerians for being too critical of his goalkeepers.

Furthermore, Dosu wondered why Uzoho replied to his critics in the manner he did. It will be recalled that after he was supported by his coach and some Super Eagles teammates, the goalkeeper went ahead to post a picture on his Snapchat which he tagged “ do it if it is easy.” He simply poured petrol on the raging fire as most Nigerian football fans loathed him the more.

Well, a few days after the post, Uzoho apologised to Nigerians over his ‘come and do it challenge.’ The under-fire goalkeeper said his words were not targeted at the fans but someone in the inner circle of the Super Eagles. I don’t know if Uzoho has been forgiven for what he described as “outburst of emotions and frustration,” but I know that nothing has changed about him. I doubt he will do better in his next match for the Super Eagles.

A tale of Rabeh’s Fort in Dikwa

On rights of people with disabilities in Nigeria

Personally, I do not blame the keeper. Instead, I blame those who have kept faith with him after all the blunders he has committed and may continue to commit. Uzoho’s gaffes with the Super Eagles are almost uncountable but the one Nigerians will never forget in a hurry is his howler that denied the country the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket. It happened right in front of Nigerians at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja where he made a mess of Thomas Party’s long range shot to spoil the party atmosphere in Abuja. After that costly mistake, Uzoho hasn’t repented or improved as he recently showed in Portimao that instead, he is getting worse.

Unless we don’t want to avert the disaster that is looming, there is no need to pretend that all is well with the Super Eagles, especially in the goalkeeping area. The earlier we accept that we have an emergency on our hands, the better for us. We have less than three months to the kick-off of the next AFCON in Cote d’ Ivoire, but I feel something can be done to either prevent the impending disaster or reduce it to the barest minimum.

Unfortunately, Peseiro appears to be comfortable with the calibre of goalkeepers in the team. What he is doing that is truly baffling is his refusal to give a chance to other goalkeepers in the team even as it is now glaring that Uzoho is not deserving of an automatic shirt.

Before the 2024 AFCON, the Super Eagles have two World Cup qualifying matches. In the name of the god that Peseiro worships, he should not make the mistake of forcing Uzoho on the team. One is not saying he should discard him completely, but he should allow other goalkeepers in the team to fight for the number one shirt. Albert Einstein once said “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.”

Some people may be tempted to believe that the recent recall of Maduka Okoye to the team is a step in the right direction but it is doubtful if his inclusion will make any difference. This is because the Udinese of Italy goalkeeper too had failed to justify the confidence reposed in him in the past. It is too early to forget how his blunder knocked the Super Eagles out of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. After that, he refused to answer national team calls as he alleged threats to his life.

However, after staying close to a year without action for club and country, he is back to use the Super Eagles to resuscitate his dying career. This is not surprising because for some time now, the national team has been used as a rehabilitation centre.

Now, if asked to point the way forward, I will advise Peseiro to look inwards. I know some people will laugh at me for making a case for the home-based goalkeepers, but I am doing so without any fear of contradiction. This is due to my conviction that among the home boys, there should be at least one who may perform better than ‘Uzo-basket’ (remember Agbon-basket?) or the handsome ‘model.’

Apart from Ojo Olorunleke that Peseiro has been inviting grudgingly, there are other NPFL goalkeepers like Christian Nwoke (Sporting Lagos), Kingdom Osayi (Doma United), Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) and Amos Obasogie (Bendel Insurance) who can be assessed. In fact, I don’t know all the goalkeepers in the NPFL so it’s possible there are others who are even better than the quartet I have recommended.

I know some people will quickly throw my proposal into a trash can but let us not forget what happened 21 years ago in Osaka, Japan. It was the 2002 FIFA World Cup and after slim losses to Argentina and Sweden, the then Coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, decided to field a local goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, against the Three Lions of England. The former Enyimba goalkeeper silenced his critics with his first clean sheet at the World Cup. Enyeama went on to become one of the best goalkeepers Nigeria has produced. If he wasn’t given that chance, he would have remained on the fringes.

Of course, the NPFL may be nothing to write home about but still something good can come out of it. A sinking man needs not discriminate against any help. We have an emergency on our hands, so we have to look in all directions. Apart from the NPFL, there are young goalkeepers of Nigerian origin in European clubs who should be looked at. I was happy when I learnt that Peseiro will be heading to Europe to discuss with one of the young goalkeepers. But my joy was cut short when I read that even if the youngster agrees to come, he will first understudy the man we are all complaining about.

In any case, it is good to know that Peseiro is now aware that there is no problem. However, what will assuage the fear of most Nigerians is to find a better goalkeeper who will replace Uzoho immediately. Personally, I appreciate his commitment and dedication to national duty but the AC Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus goalie can’t offer what he does not have. Peseiro and NFF should also remember the saying that you can force a donkey to the river but you can’t force it to drink water.

Peseiro can impose Uzoho on the team but he can’t force him to perform beyond his limit. So, even as it may appear to be too late to find a better goalkeeper, we have to do something or banish any thought of victory at the 2024 AFCON. No team wins a major tournament without a good goalkeeper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...