Desist from attacking Dangote, Northern elders warn FG officials

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned government officials and other Nigerians who are attacking the Dangote Refinery and the Chairman of the Group, Aliko Dangote to desist from such actions, which it says are capable of demarketing the refinery.

In a statement on Friday signed by the Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, the forum said that for 30 years, the vested interests that run the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (now NNPCL) ensured that the nation’s four refineries were in comatose, incapable of refining the badly needed petroleum to meet domestic consumption.

He said that instead of Nigerians appreciating the refinery for its efforts in saving the country from continued importation of refined petroleum products, some vested interests were bent on frustrating its operations.

Part of the statement reads: “The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is watching with sustained interest the unfolding drama being orchestrated by some powerful vested interests to frustrate the good example set by the nation’s leading investor and foremost African entrepreneur, Alh. Aliko Dangote, who has defied all formidable odds to build a privately-owned world-class, ultramodern petroleum refinery in Nigeria.

“Dangote refinery, which is reputed to be the biggest single-train refinery in the world, is a technological marvel that showcases the most advanced innovation in the trade field and is also a symbol of our national pride.

“This remarkable business feat, which ordinarily should instantly earn him national encomiums and accolades, has paradoxically ignited the malicious fury of enemies of our dear country, who are strategically located in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

“Nigeria became the object of global ridicule, as we are the only OPEC member nation without refining capability and heavily dependent on mass importation of oil and other derivatives,” the statement said

Northern elders further noted that Nigerians, who mostly bear the brunt of escalating fuel pump prices, frequent fuel shortages, would no longer fold their arms and allow a few well-entrenched powerful individuals to continue holding the economy hostage.

NEF further stated commended the timely action taken by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Heineken Lokpobri, to arrest this worrisome situation.

“NEF wishes to conclude by restating our determination to stand resolutely with Alh. Aliko Dangote in defence of this gigantic business stride, which signifies the dawn of prosperity for our people,” the statement added.