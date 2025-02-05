Derby FC wins FCT President Cup opener

The 2025 FCT President Cup commenced on Monday at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja, with Derby Football Club’s male team emerging victorious against Total Dazzler FC with a 4-1 win.

The match saw both teams deliver impressive performances, with defender Famous Omole of Derby FC scoring the opening goal in the 27th minute.

In spite of Total Dazzler FC’s efforts, Derby FC maintained a strong lead, boasting more ball possession and attempting to pin down the opposition.

In the second half, Total Dazzler was awarded a penalty in the 61st minute, which was scored by Gesa Rapheal to level the score at 1-1.

However, Derby quickly regained their lead with Sani Isah scoring in the 66th minute.

This was quickly followed by Khumzhi Kurtak’s goal in the 77th minute, and Celestine Thomas’s fourth goal in the 87th minute to end the game 4-1. (NAN)