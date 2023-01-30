Derailment: Abuja-Kaduna train services resume

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of services along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor after the suspension due to derailment on Friday.
The corporation’s Director of Operations, Mr Niyi Alli, in a statement, said the services would commence on Jan. 31.
“The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation are pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service.
“The service was suspended on Jan. 27, due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.
“Subsequently, the service will resume on Jan. 31, with the following daily schedule – KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700; AK1 departs Idu at 10.00; KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00; AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.
“However on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00,” Alli said.
The director expressed regret for any inconvenience the corporation’s esteemed passengers might have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.
He however expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing safe and better services to the public. (NAN)