Deputy Speaker Appoints THISDAY Reporter, Udora Orizu, As Media Aide

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu, has appointed THISDAY Correspondent, Udora Orizu, as Special Assistant on Press Affairs.

In the letter of appointment dated July 25, 2023, Kalu said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Miss Orizu, who is experienced in political and parliamentary reporting, was until her appointment a Correspondent with THISDAY Newspapers, covering the activities of the House of Representatives in the National Assembly since 2020.

Her active journalism experience spanned over seven years during which she covered the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Environment.

Orizu has a BSc and Diploma in Mass Communication and currently doing her Master’s Degree Programme in Election and Party Politics at the University of Benin, Edo State.

