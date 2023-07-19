Deputy Senate president greets Muslims on new Islamic year

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has felicitated Muslims and other Nigerians on the commemoration of new Islamic Year, 1445 AH. Barau, in a statement by…

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has felicitated Muslims and other Nigerians on the commemoration of new Islamic Year, 1445 AH.

Barau, in a statement by his media office Tuesday, urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace and support for one another as enshrined in the Islamic religion.

“As we celebrate the new Islamic Year, 1445 AH, let us reflect on the importance and historical significance of the Hijra and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and follow his examples,” he enjoined.

He assured Nigerians of the commitment of the National Assembly to legislations that would support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver his campaign promises as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He urged the citizens to continue to support the administration, assuring them that the policies being formulated by President Tinubu would address the challenges facing the country.

