Deputy Senate President Barau salutes Shettima at 57

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has extolled the virtues of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the Vice President, who was born in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on September 2nd, 1966, has made indelible progressive marks in both private and public spheres of the country to the admiration of all.

‘’As a banker, he was one of the high flyers in the industry before delving into the political scene where he is contributing immensely to the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

‘’He raised the bar in governance during his tenure as governor of Borno State between 2011 and 2019, despite the security challenges in the state at that time. Also, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior (2019 -2023), he worked tirelessly to address the challenges facing agencies under his committee.

‘’ I pray Allah SWT to continue to grant him sound health and wisdom in his endeavours and support for the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to successfully deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda for the peace and progress of our dear country,’’ he said.

