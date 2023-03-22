Deputy loses re-election, as Ogun Speaker battles survival

The Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Akeem Balogun, has lost his reelection in the Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly election.…

The Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Akeem Balogun, has lost his reelection in the Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly election.

Balogun, who is representing Ogun Waterside Constituency, contested Saturday’s election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, he lost the election to Lawal Samusideen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP’s Samusideen polled 7,716 votes to defeat the incumbent Deputy Speaker, who scored 5,873 votes.

Balogun became the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State Assembly following the removal of Dare Kadiri in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo is battling to retain his seat as the Saturday’s poll has been declared inconclusive in his constituency.

Oluomo was leading his rival with over 900 votes before the election was declared inconclusive.

The Speaker, however, expressed his concern, saying he was leading comfortably.

“The speaker recorded massive votes from his constituents and is already leading with a total of 968 votes across the Constituency.

“Mr Speaker is comfortably leading and is not in anyway perturbed by the inconclusiveness of the election,” his media aide, AbdulGafar Adeleye said in a statement.

Oluomo urged his followers and well-wishers to be calm “and continue to be prayerful for it is a temporary setback to the eventual victory.”