Deputy gov intervenes in Kaduna power outage

The Kaduna State Government has stepped in to mediate the ongoing industrial dispute between Kaduna Electric and its workers’ union, which has left all its franchise states without electricity for four days.
The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who hosted a meeting at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Thursday, urged the union to restore power as soon as possible, emphasising the widespread negative impact of the outage on homes, businesses, and security.
Dr Balarabe appealed to both the management and the union to find common ground, stressing the need for continuous dialogue even after the current dispute is resolved.
She highlighted that Kaduna Electric’s management and workers depend on each other and should maintain open communication to prevent future conflicts.
Speaking on behalf of the union, Comrade Wisdom Chidi Nwachukwu, National Vice President (Distribution) of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), clarified that the union is not opposing job cuts but insists that due process must be followed and all affected workers should receive their entitlements.
He assured the deputy governor that he and other officials would relay her plea to their headquarters, expressing optimism that the matter would be resolved soon.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Malam Umar Abubakar Hashidu, explained that the company’s focus is on efficiency, progress and sustainability.
He said 444 workers were laid off, adding that without these measures, the company would struggle to meet basic financial obligations, including salary payments and might ultimately collapse.
Malam Umar also confirmed that both parties would hold another round of negotiations with a third-party mediator, assuring that a resolution would be reached soon.
