Depression: A hidden killer disease

Depression is a state of mind producing serious, long-term lowering of life enjoyment or inability to visualize/focus on a happy future.

Also, Depression is a mental health disorder which can affect a person’s mood, thoughts, and behaviour. The physical anomaly is a common mental health condition that can be caused by different factors which varies from one person to another such as predisposition, environmental factors, life events, and chemical imbalances in the brain.

Depression is a universal mental health malfunction that negatively persuades how people rightly think, feel or act affecting an estimated 350 million people globally.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have shown that depression is the leading cause of disability in the world with more than 264 million people suffering from moderate to severe depression.

Also, research conducted proved that the women folk are twice as likely to suffer from depression compared to male gender.

More often than not one of the types of the disease is suicidal ideation which is the world leading factor that influenced people to commit suicide as a result of this menace.

Some likely symptoms of depression may include persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness, loss of interest in activities that were once enjoyable by the victim, changes in appetite, sleeping patterns, decreased energy and fatigue, difficulty in concentrating or making decisions amongst others in addition to thought of self-harm, agitation and physical symptoms such as headache and stomach ache with no apparent medical cause.

Worthy to note by anybody experiencing one of these symptoms is to urgently seek for quick medical assistance from the concerned mental health professional for improved quality health care service to avoid psychological problems as the ailment can be cured in many ways.

Garba Adamu Gwangwangwan wrote from Bauchi