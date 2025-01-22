Deportation: Trump orders raids on churches, schools, hospitals

President Donald Trump has ordered raids on schools, churches and hospitals to enforce arrest of illegal immigrants in the United States.

The onslaught which is coming in the wake of close to 100 presidential orders has raised concerns in Nigeria and other countries.

Trump granted the US immigration authorities ability to arrest affected individuals in a reversal of policies that previously classified these locations as off-limits for enforcement.

The policy change ends more than a decade of restrictions that protected these “sensitive areas.”

The change was announced in a statement by the Department of Homeland Security which oversees Immigration, Customs Enforcement and Border Protection on Tuesday.

It emphasized the importance of eliminating spaces where individuals could evade arrest.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest.

“The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense”, according to the Guardian.

The new directive, issued by Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman, also reinstates the use of expedited removal nationwide.

Under the policy, ICE is empowered to quickly deport undocumented individuals who cannot prove they have resided in the United States continuously for more than two years.

The changes align with a broader immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

This week, the president signed several executive actions, including measures to suspend the refugee system, block access to an app used for facilitating entry into the US, and strengthen cooperation between ICE and local governments.

As part of this initiative, ICE agents are set to conduct nationwide operations to arrest and deport undocumented individuals.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, confirmed in an interview that these efforts would begin immediately, stating that ICE officers across the country would be actively enforcing immigration laws.

Advocacy groups have voiced strong opposition to the new policies. The Center for Law and Social Policy warned of severe repercussions for immigrant families, particularly those with US-citizen children.

The organisation expressed concern that the changes could deter families from seeking medical care, disaster relief, and education and may increase the likelihood of children witnessing traumatic encounters with immigration officials.

Religious leaders have also spoken out against the policy.

During a sermon at an inaugural prayer service, the Episcopal bishop of Washington urged the administration to show compassion toward immigrants and vulnerable populations.