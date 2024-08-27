Denmark to upgrade embassy in Nigeria to regional hub

The Danish government has launched a new strategy for engagement with African countries, upgrading its embassy in Nigeria to a regional hub. The country disclosed…

The Danish government has launched a new strategy for engagement with African countries, upgrading its embassy in Nigeria to a regional hub.

The country disclosed this in a post on its Facebook page on Monday.

“The strategy focuses on foreign and security policy, trade and investment, green transition, tech, youth, innovation and job creation in line with the African Union’s own strategic plan ‘Agenda 2063’G.

“The Danish Government has laid plans to bolster diplomatic staff and resources at the embassies in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa.

“The Danish embassy in Nigeria is one of four embassies on the continent to be upgraded to a regional hub, with greater coverage of developments in the region,” it said.

Denmark said Africa’s geopolitical relevance and importance in international politics was becoming greater, adding that it populations, economies, and assertiveness were growing.

“In 2050, one in every four people in the world will live in Africa. Denmark wants to strengthen dialogue with Africa at all levels – through the EU, the Nordics, and bilaterally,” it said.