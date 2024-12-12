Demolitions: Why We can’t stop Wike – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained why the red chamber cannot outrightly prevent the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from demolishing structures in the nation’s capital.

Wike has been criticised for embarking on widespread demolition of houses in Abuja.

A construction company, Paullosa Nigeria Limited, had recently raised the alarm over a demolition notice issued by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to demolish its estate in the Lifecamp area of Abuja.

The General Manager of the Estate, Mr Vincent Enoghase, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, claimed the FCDA had demanded N10 million, for a Right of Occupancy, which it had paid but was yet to get receive before the issuance of the quit notice.

In a viral video on Wednesday, social media commentator, Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, alleged that the FCT Minister, had revoked the land titles to the Estate, and issued the same to a Saravera Nigeria Limited, and the Minority Leader and member of the House of Representatives representing Obio/Akpor Constituency, Kingsley Chinda.

VeryDarkMan called on security agencies to intervene, noting that the original owner of the land was the first cadet of the Nigerian Army who passed on four years ago.

On Thursday, Senator representing FCT, Ireti Kingibe, brought the matter before plenary, arguing that the demolitions were causing untold hardship to victims.

She pleaded with the Senate to intervene and halt further demolition of structures, including estates already marked.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) seconded the motion, saying the exercise should be stopped pending the outcome of Senate investigation into the matter.

Akpabio, however, explained that all demolitions could not be stopped because some were ordered by the courts.

He directed the minister to continue with demolition of structures ordered by the courts in order not to be culpable of disobeying court orders.

A 9-man ad hoc committee was set up to ascertain the propriety or otherwise of the demolition exercise, Wike was asked to appear before the committee.

The Senate also resolved that all structures marked for demolition in the FCT, not ordered by the courts, should not be tampered with until its committee interfaces with the FCT minister and report back to the committee of the whole for further actions.