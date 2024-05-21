Demolition: Traders seek Kwara govt’s assistance

Traders affected by the ongoing demolition of structures in strategic places across Ilorin metropolis in Kwara State have called on the government to provide assistance…

Traders affected by the ongoing demolition of structures in strategic places across Ilorin metropolis in Kwara State have called on the government to provide assistance in whatever form to get their means of livelihood back on track.

City & Crime reports that the government on Saturday rolled out bulldozers to pull down shops and structures it said encroached on setbacks at the popular Post Office, Challenge, Ahmadu Bello Way, Tanke and Oloje areas. The government said, “Marking structures encroaching on government setbacks is a standard practice aimed at facilitating infrastructural development.”

A trader, Mrs Rukayyat, who spoke with City & Crime, said, “This is too heavy for me to bear. Where do they want us to start from; looking at your lifetime investment crumbling before your very eyes? I am a single mother and I depend on this business to cater for my children and family members. We should at least have been given alternative places.”

On his part, Mazi Ojo Ojukwu said, “The issue is that although they said this place was illegal, they collect revenue for us.

He noted that, “The country is hard, and throwing people into a state of confusion in this situation is something else. Some of us collect bank loans and just restocked before this.”

On his part, Mallam Yusuf Abdullahi Shiga said, another victim said “a lot of people will not be able to sleep today. Some of us have been here for over 30 years making ends meet and this is just adding wounds to our injury. The government should just look for a way to assist business owners here.