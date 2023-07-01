Demolition: I have no regrets, says Kano Gov

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Kano state says he has no regrets ordering the demolition of some structures across the state. Yusuf disclosed this while hosting…

Yusuf disclosed this while hosting the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the government house during the celebrations of the Eid-El-Kabir.

“Your highness it is important for the Emirate Council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired and we will ensure that all such properties are restored back for the interest of the good people of Kano.”

“No regrets over the demolition of the structures that was sold out by the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

He appreciated the Emir and members of the Emirate Council for the visit which is first of its kind since his assumption of office while he also enumerated achievements of his administration in the last 31 days in office.

He mentioned his achievements to include: payment of NECO fees for 55,000 secondary schools students amounting to N1.5 billion; restoration of streets lights; and minimizing the cases of phone snatching within Kano metropolis.

Others achievements, according to Governor Yusuf include: resumption of screening for the award of foreign scholarship for Kano indigenes with first class degrees; prompt payment of salaries and pension; and evacuation of thousands of tones of refuse within metropolis.

The governor further urged the Royal Father to keep supporting policies of his administration designed to bring development in the state and dispense democratic dividends to the people of the state.

On his part, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero said the visit was to felicitate with the Governor on Eid El Kabir, and assured of his readiness to offer advise that will be of importance and beneficial to the development of the state.

The Emir also called on government and affluent individuals to assist the less privileged in cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

