Demolition: Court awards N30bn damage against Kano Govt

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the State Government to pay the Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners the sum of N30 billion compensation for the unlawful demolition of their shops without following due processes laid down by law.

Justice Samuel Amobeda on Friday averred that the action of Kano State Government against the Applicants is barbaric and unconstitutional.

Daily Trust had reported how the shopping malls around Kano Eid Ground were demolished by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration.

The action, according to the government was part of its campaign promises delivered to the people of Kano.

However, the traders under the auspices of the Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners challenged the demolition at the Federal High Court.

Reacting to the court ruling, the State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Haruna Dederi, said the government has all necessary documents in place to appeal the case.

He said, “The action that was instituted at the Federal High Court was by way of enforcement of fundamental rights and issues that bother on title was not even dealt with in that judgement. We have already prepared every paper and we are going ahead to file an appeal against that petition because it’s a judgement that cannot stand.

“We are going to contest that at the Court of Appeal and moreover, the land use decree is very clear about the powers of the governor over land in the State and more particularly in urban areas.

“It is a decision the court has passed and we did not agree with and the Judge did it in the discharge of his own duty but that is as far as his knowledge has gone.”

