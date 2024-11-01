Demolition: Abuja estate developers fault Wike

Abuja estate developers have faulted the demolition action by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which led to the destruction of property said to be worth N200 billion.

At a briefing on Friday, the property owners said the purported demolition of their land titles was invalid because of the court process initiated earlier.

Addressing pressmen the spokesperson of the owners, Kalu Agu, Esq, lamented that the pulling down of houses in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Abuja, without due process, has rendered over 100 families homeless.

The lawyer insisted that the owners of the demolished houses were legally and lawfully allocated the land by the authorities of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and have their title documents intact.

“We wonder why the honourable minister will go ahead to allocate a place that is a subject of litigation in court when he knows that by the doctrine of Lis pendis, he should not do anything that will foist a faith accompli on the court?” he asked.

He said the land owners would not give up on the lands duly allocated to them and were prepared to pursue the matter to the end in the courts.