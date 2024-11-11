Democracy suffering in Nigeria now –Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has said democracy is currently suffering in Nigeria.

Obi said the dearth of the nation’s democracy had brought about ‘transitional politics’ and suffering in the country.

He spoke on Monday in Akure, Ondo State capital, at the campaign for the party’s governorship candidate in the Saturday’s election, Mr Sola Ebiseni.

Obi explained that it was time for Nigerians to join him in rebuilding a new country, where there would be equal opportunities.

“We know democracy is suffering in Nigeria now. They have also turned democracy into transitional politics. But, we still insist that we continue to campaign and tell Nigerians that this is the time to start building a New Nigeria.

“A Nigeria where a child of nobody is somebody, a Nigeria where there will be equal opportunity. A Nigeria where we put people out of poverty, where our children will be in school, where our hospitals will work,” he said.

The erstwhile Anambra State governor further maintained that democracy had suffered untold setbacks burdened by leadership failure.

He said “the dying democracy” had also brought about uncontrolled systemic corruption, a high level of insecurity, increasing poverty, and hardship in the country.

While describing the LP governorship candidate as the best for the governorship seat, Obi pleaded with the people of the state to shun vote trading and avoid being induced.

“We don’t want people to give us money which they have stolen from us, and thereafter, they continue to steal more. We want to stop stealing and start rebuilding.

“We want to stop the destroying and start the rebuilding. We want to move this country from consumption to production. So, we can create jobs. That’s why we are here campaigning.

“Ondo electorate should shun vote buying and selling because it’s money which they’ve stolen that they are using to buy them,” Obi added.

Ebiseni said the LP is an alternative political party could transform the state and take it out of the wood.

According to him, the people of Ondo State voted for the LP twice, and it was in power between the year 2009 and 2017 under former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

“So, our programmes and policies and even projects are everywhere, and you know it. Everywhere you go to Ondo State, all the projects you see are in the colour of the dress I am wearing.

“I am deliberately wearing the orange colour, which is the colour of the LP and the colour you will see in every project. Our presidential candidate is here to give support and to let Nigerians know that the LP is the party to vote for,” he added.

Ebiseni is up against incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, and 14 other governorship candidates in the election.