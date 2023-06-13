Democracy remains best form of govt – Mutfwang

The Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday described democracy as the best form of government that focused on improving the well-being of citizens. The…

The governor said this in his goodwill message to the people of the state to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

He urged people to embrace the democratic values of tolerance, respect for human rights and rule of law.

