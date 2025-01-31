Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria – Abdulsalami

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has declared that democracy is firmly rooted in Nigeria and there no viable alternative.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book, 100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria (1923–2023), organised by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Abdulsalami reaffirmed that despite past military interventions, democracy remains Nigeria’s best governance model.

“Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. There is no substitute for a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” he said.

His statement comes just days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar warned that Nigeria risks losing its hard-fought democracy if it continues on its current trajectory.

“We really are at a crossroads in this democratic experiment. We either decide we want to be democratic or we decide to abandon it,” Atiku said at a democracy conference on Monday.

After the 2-day conference, participants reiterated Atiku’s position and urged key stakeholders to strengthen their roles to ensure Nigeria’s democracy thrives.

“While Nigeria has maintained uninterrupted democratic governance for over 25 years, it faces an unprecedented crisis that threatens its survival,” the communique issued at the end of the conference read in part.

But Abdulsalami, who was represented by his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Gen. Abdulrashid Aliyu, noted that 2025 would mark 102 years of political party formation in Nigeria, underscoring the country’s democratic progress.

The former military ruler, who handed over power to a civilian administration in 1999, expressed pride in his role in establishing Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

“My government laid the foundation for democratic governance. When leaders are patriotic and committed to building strong institutions, democracy flourishes and delivers dividends to the people. We must continue to nurture our democracy, as there is no alternative to civil rule,” he said.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s democracy has faced and survived significant challenges, demonstrating citizens’ commitment to representative governance. He also stressed the need to strengthen political parties and the electoral process to ensure stability.

“We must explore political parties’ development priorities to consolidate democracy and create a conducive environment for successful elections and political stability. The ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act amendments will further strengthen our democracy,” he stated.

Abdulsalami, therefore, urged political parties to uphold key democratic principles, including party supremacy, adherence to manifestoes, and ideology-based membership.

Earlier, IPAC National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, described the launch of the book as a milestone in Nigeria’s political history.

“This book chronicles the evolution of political parties over a century, highlighting the challenges and achievements that have shaped our democracy. It offers valuable insights into our political journey and serves as a guide for future progress,” Dantalle said.

He called for reflection on past lessons to foster unity, progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.