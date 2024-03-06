Democracy, dislocation and hunger re-construction

“The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference and undernourishment.” –…

“The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference and undernourishment.”

– Robert M. Hutchins

Indeed, this is not the best time for democracy in Nigeria. It is a turbulent journey for Nigerians afflicted with untold hardships; it is also an ideal period for the authorities to think about the ravaging nationwide hunger. In the end, Nigeria must be liberated from ‘total imminent collapse’.

We have suddenly entered a national emergency and living on a precipice. This poses a great challenge to the protagonists of democracy to urgently cushion the adverse effects of the escalating suffering to rescue Nigerians from massive starvation and socioeconomic disorder.

Twenty-five years into Nigeria’s democracy, we have been celebrating more misfortunes than fortunes.

It is, therefore, necessary for our governments to match words with positive actions, and marry policies with appropriate implementation, to halt the hunger in the land.

We recall that last year in February, our politicians were jostling to outdo each other in making promises to make the life of the citizens more comfortable. They were relentless in giving out foodstuffs to lure voters.

However, to our dismay the same dedication and loyalty are not aptly demonstrated to offer the people a new lease of life in the conduct of governance, to enhance the quality of our democracy.

Over the years, the face of Nigeria’s agriculture has not changed for better outcomes and is still frustrating. Unfortunately, we are now introduced to the beginning of the hunger story in Nigeria.

The best option is to take the bull by the horns without resorting to diversionary propaganda of apportioning blame. They have the mandate to make or mar.

Nigerians are disenchanted, hungry and pessimistic. They are becoming blind to the relevance of democracy which they are taught by a famous wisdom that one cannot think well, love well, or sleep well if one has not dined well.

According to the late Mahatma Gandhi, there is enough on this planet for everyone’s needs but not for everyone’s greed. We need to relate this to one aspect of democratic dislocation in Nigeria. For instance, the US economy, which is nearly 60 times larger than Nigeria’s, pays members of its Congress less than half of the earnings of their Nigerian counterparts. Yet, N30,000 is still the minimum wage of Nigeria workers.

Billions of naira are spent on the rehabilitation of our leaders’ residences to maximise their comfort. Exotic cars running into billions of naira were purchased for the members of our National Assembly to improve their self-esteem. But they cannot lament the deplorable condition of our public primary schools where learners sit on the bare floor, the roofing of classes blown off by storm, the classes characterised by wide cracks, the teachers inadequate and their salaries very meagre. And they call this the ‘dividend’ of democracy!

Abdu Abdullahi wrote from Ringim, Jigawa State [email protected]