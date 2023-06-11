Democracy Day: Tinubu to address Nigerians Monday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7am to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day. Director Information, State…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7am to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, announced this on Sunday in a statement.

He enjoined television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

This will be Tinubu’s first broadcast to the nation as President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

